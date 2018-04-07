Solaris Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 98,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. 37,808,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,657,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $711,306.88, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

