Solaris 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,712.00 (CRYPTO:XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00085912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and CoinsMarkets. During the last week, Solaris has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Solaris has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $32,712.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.23 or 0.04308000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00725986 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00074538 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055534 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Solaris Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,302,668 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,967 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Kucoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

