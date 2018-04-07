Moneygram International (MGI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.03

Media coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2052258521149 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $8.26 on Friday. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $478.63, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGI. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

