Media stories about Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aluminum Co. of China earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.7580536760837 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,543. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACH shares. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Co. of China has an average rating of “Buy”.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aluminum Co. of China (ACH) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aluminum-co-of-china-ach-stock-price.html.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.