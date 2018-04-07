Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bancorp (TBBK) Stock Price

News coverage about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.3317194036195 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 193,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,487. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.79, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.29 million. analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company and its primary subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Company has four primary lines of specialty lending: securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC), automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through both commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

