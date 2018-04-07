Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price

News headlines about California Resources (NYSE:CRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. California Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6250594333317 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of CRC opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37. California Resources has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.78, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 5.86.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 35,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,601.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

