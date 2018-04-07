Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Stock Price

Headlines about Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Haverty Furniture Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4386204751294 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

HVT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 142,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.76, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

