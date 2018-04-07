Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Price

Headlines about Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Illinois Tool Works earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3880961297651 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.18.

NYSE ITW traded down $6.12 on Friday, reaching $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,183. The company has a market capitalization of $54,210.13, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $130.17 and a 52 week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

