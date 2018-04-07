Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock Price

News articles about INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. INTL FCStone earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3216071378249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTL. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL FCStone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of INTL stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. INTL FCStone has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.68.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter. INTL FCStone had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

In other INTL FCStone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $34,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,918. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

