Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Share Price

News stories about Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scripps Networks Interactive earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2703701781572 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Scripps Networks Interactive stock remained flat at $$90.04 during trading on Friday. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $956.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $527,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

