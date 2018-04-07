Donegal Group (DGICA) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4506649863192 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 51,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $439.90, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $188.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on Donegal Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

