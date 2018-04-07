Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HCP (HCP) Stock Price

Press coverage about HCP (NYSE:HCP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCP earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0227591737866 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of HCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. 3,723,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,402. The firm has a market cap of $10,872.31, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.26. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.54 million. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. HCP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts predict that HCP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.63 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Kendall K. Young bought 14,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $306,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HCP (HCP) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-hcp-hcp-stock-price.html.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.