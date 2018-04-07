Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Heartland Express (HTLD) Share Price

News coverage about Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heartland Express earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2140325276439 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.79 on Friday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1,535.44, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

