Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0196379364932 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

HMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 313,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.18, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Hoegh LNG Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-hoegh-lng-partners-hmlp-stock-price.html.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.