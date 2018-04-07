Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Oil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6487309742438 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.80 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. 12,860,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687,665. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,275.90, a PE ratio of -42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

