Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Medifast (MED) Share Price

News coverage about Medifast (NYSE:MED) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medifast earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2063383243975 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,127.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,222,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $669,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

