MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MiMedx Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 43.7925124464863 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.46 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-mimedx-group-mdxg-stock-price-updated.html.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.