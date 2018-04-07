Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Share Price

News coverage about New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Senior Investment Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0922973643409 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SNR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,029. The company has a market capitalization of $667.05, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

