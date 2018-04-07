Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comerica (CMA) Stock Price

News stories about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.917316971312 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Comerica to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.62.

CMA traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 1,589,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $16,925.33, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $6,373,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

