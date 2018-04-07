Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News articles about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.1436472634425 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Enova International had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $442,298.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,498 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

