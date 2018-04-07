Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Est�e Lauder Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6752075583017 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE EL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.25. 1,722,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,357. Est�e Lauder Companies has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $55,710.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Est�e Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Est�e Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Est�e Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In other Est�e Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,271,495.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,859.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Est�e Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

