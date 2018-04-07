Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Foresight Energy (FELP) Share Price

Press coverage about Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foresight Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.6014948777437 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:FELP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,440. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $284.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.75 million. equities analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Foresight Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

