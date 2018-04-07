Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Price

News coverage about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.5931784800545 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GrubHub to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Shares of GRUB traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.09. 1,553,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,735.12, a PE ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $1,438,801.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,831 shares of company stock worth $16,568,467 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

