Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.20

News coverage about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8082698527851 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,757. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,947.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

