Smart Global (SGH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smart Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6527961913532 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smart Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Smart Global from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Smart Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,009.37 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan Marten sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $310,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $90,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,236 shares of company stock worth $95,273,590. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

