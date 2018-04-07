Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aegion (AEGN) Share Price

News articles about Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegion earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.7387227036664 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Aegion has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $749.97, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $96,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aegion (AEGN) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-aegion-aegn-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.