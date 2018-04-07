Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media headlines about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.2293416183036 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 1,103,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5,539.63, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 60.52%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 135,460 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $6,027,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Graziosi sold 46,200 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,080,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,744.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,139,303 shares of company stock valued at $50,831,507. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

