Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Share Price

Press coverage about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.8415644051126 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,474.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $40,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cadence-design-systems-cdns-share-price-updated.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.