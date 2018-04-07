Diana Containerships (DCIX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diana Containerships earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.3019459539365 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Diana Containerships stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,493. Diana Containerships has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5,556.60.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($5.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

