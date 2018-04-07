Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Financial Institutions (FISI) Stock Price

Media stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6278124097033 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,386. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $486.67, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Financial Institutions to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $48,189.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,119.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

