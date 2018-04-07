Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Media stories about Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glu Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0775163421353 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.51 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

