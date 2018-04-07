Kura Oncology (KURA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kura Oncology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.8688673532717 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of KURA opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.04, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 4.21. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

