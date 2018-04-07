Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pentair (PNR) Stock Price

News articles about Pentair (NYSE:PNR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pentair earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9897667280212 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE PNR traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12,824.15, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $74.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

