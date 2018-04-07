Relx (NYSE:RENX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Relx (NYSE:RENX) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Relx earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.204914308867 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RENX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Relx stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 158,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Relx has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a $0.3902 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. Relx’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

