The9 (NCTY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media coverage about The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The9 earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.4098414690429 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:NCTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 32,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,973. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform.

