Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price

Media stories about Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ziopharm Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3540202198302 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.72. Ziopharm Oncology has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.88.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Ziopharm Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts expect that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Ziopharm Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Ziopharm Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

