Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marcus (MCS) Share Price

News articles about Marcus (NYSE:MCS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marcus earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5401535241386 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of MCS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.52 million. Marcus had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Marcus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 7,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $229,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,892.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $122,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,286.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $949,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-marcus-mcs-share-price.html.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.