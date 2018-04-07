SINA (SINA) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3495890145441 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SINA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

SINA traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 738,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,643. SINA has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,102.12, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.14.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. SINA’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sina-sina-share-price-updated-updated.html.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.