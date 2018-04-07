Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadridge Financial Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6726458281965 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BR traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 501,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,820. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $12,716.47, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $2,793,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,298,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 25,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $2,405,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,787.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,048. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

