Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) Stock Price

News headlines about Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellect Biotechnology earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2555701764265 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellect Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Cellect Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

APOP stock remained flat at $$6.54 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567. Cellect Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. analysts expect that Cellect Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

