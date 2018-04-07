Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CMS Energy (CMS) Stock Price

News coverage about CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CMS Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5369702426098 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,760. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12,867.07, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. CMS Energy had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $360,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

