Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Share Price

News headlines about Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dynagas LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8654954133606 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 84,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.08. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.32, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters.

