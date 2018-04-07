Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Share Price

Headlines about Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Commercial earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1229490470414 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

GOOD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,836. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.21, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 17,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 21,200 shares of company stock worth $373,196 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

