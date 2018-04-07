Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kura Oncology (KURA) Share Price

News coverage about Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kura Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0402984025393 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,009. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $588.70, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 4.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

