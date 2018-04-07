Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Primoris Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.7789236487009 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,352.16, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.67 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO David Lee King acquired 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $164,163.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $294,433.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Edward Mccormick purchased 5,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,901.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,045 shares in the company, valued at $188,769.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,327 shares of company stock valued at $340,744 and sold 522,675 shares valued at $13,636,726. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

