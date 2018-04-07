Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price

Media stories about Rollins (NYSE:ROL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rollins earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2181371861253 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 559,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,434. The company has a market capitalization of $11,191.99, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.22. Rollins has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In related news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

