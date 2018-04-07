Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Stock Price

News stories about KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KNOT Offshore Partners earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.933527703271 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNOP. Citigroup dropped their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 47,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,363. The company has a market cap of $653.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.69 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 31.05%. equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

