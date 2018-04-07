Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vivint Solar (VSLR) Share Price

Media stories about Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vivint Solar earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6664915414152 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VSLR remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 521,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,501. The company has a market cap of $459.05, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.51. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 78.01%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. research analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $33,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,934.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,382 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

