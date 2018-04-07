Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.02

News coverage about Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abeona Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5595236634809 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.49, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

