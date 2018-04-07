Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Share Price

Media stories about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0313753295836 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ALLY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,830.13, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

